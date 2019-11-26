Palo Alto Networks set to acquire Aporeto

Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aporeto, a machine identity-based microsegmentation company. Under the terms of the agreement, Palo Alto Networks will pay approximately $150 million in cash to acquire Aporeto, subject to customary adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close during Palo Alto Networks fiscal second quarter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Palo Alto Networks provides the most complete cloud security suite in the industry, with a broad set of capabilities in all critical areas of cloud security. The proposed acquisition of Aporeto will further strengthen the company's Cloud Native Security Platform delivered by Prisma Cloud.