App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Palo Alto Networks set to acquire Aporeto

Palo Alto Networks will pay approximately $150 million in cash to acquire Aporeto.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aporeto, a machine identity-based microsegmentation company. Under the terms of the agreement, Palo Alto Networks will pay approximately $150 million in cash to acquire Aporeto, subject to customary adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close during Palo Alto Networks fiscal second quarter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Palo Alto Networks provides the most complete cloud security suite in the industry, with a broad set of capabilities in all critical areas of cloud security. The proposed acquisition of Aporeto will further strengthen the company's Cloud Native Security Platform delivered by Prisma Cloud.

Aporeto identifies workloads and applies microsegmentation across all infrastructures, helping customers secure their applications at scale. The company was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Security in 2018 and named to the 2019 CNBC Upstart 100 list. Aporeto co-founders Dimitri Stiliadis and Satyam Sinha have agreed to join Palo Alto Networks.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 08:33 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.