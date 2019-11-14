App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Palo Alto Networks introduces new SD-WAN and DLP in SASE platform

As a complete SASE solution, Prisma Access delivers end-to-end networking and security services from a globally distributed cloud platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity company, announced new cloud-delivered software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities in Prisma Access, the industry's most comprehensive secure access service edge (SASE) platform. As a complete SASE solution, Prisma Access delivers end-to-end networking and security services from a globally distributed cloud platform.

Adoption of cloud technology and increased user mobility have fundamentally changed the way that network and security infrastructure must be built. The emerging SASE model addresses limitations of traditional architectures by converging networking and security in the cloud. According to Gartner, "Enterprise demand for cloud-based SASE capabilities, and market competition and consolidation, will redefine enterprise network and network security architectures and reshape the competitive landscape."1

"As applications are increasingly delivered from the cloud and users become more mobile, organizations are being forced to rethink the way they deploy networking and security," said Lee Klarich, chief product officer at Palo Alto Networks. "To connect and secure organizations now and in the future, we believe that networking and security must converge in the cloud. Unlike traditional approaches to SD-WAN that compromise on security, add complexity and deliver unpredictable performance when users are accessing cloud applications, Prisma Access delivers a simple, secure and high-performance SD-WAN fabric from the cloud."

Close
Leading companies already rely on Prisma Access for its consistent delivery of comprehensive networking and security services, including IPsec VPN, SSL VPN, cloud-delivered malware analysis, DNS Security, and URL filtering capabilities. Prisma Access also provides inline SaaS application visibility and control and integrates with Prisma SaaS for API-based protection, delivering a complete multi-mode CASB.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 09:03 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.