Palo Alto Networks introduces new SD-WAN and DLP in SASE platform

Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity company, announced new cloud-delivered software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities in Prisma Access, the industry's most comprehensive secure access service edge (SASE) platform. As a complete SASE solution, Prisma Access delivers end-to-end networking and security services from a globally distributed cloud platform.

Adoption of cloud technology and increased user mobility have fundamentally changed the way that network and security infrastructure must be built. The emerging SASE model addresses limitations of traditional architectures by converging networking and security in the cloud. According to Gartner, "Enterprise demand for cloud-based SASE capabilities, and market competition and consolidation, will redefine enterprise network and network security architectures and reshape the competitive landscape."1

"As applications are increasingly delivered from the cloud and users become more mobile, organizations are being forced to rethink the way they deploy networking and security," said Lee Klarich, chief product officer at Palo Alto Networks. "To connect and secure organizations now and in the future, we believe that networking and security must converge in the cloud. Unlike traditional approaches to SD-WAN that compromise on security, add complexity and deliver unpredictable performance when users are accessing cloud applications, Prisma Access delivers a simple, secure and high-performance SD-WAN fabric from the cloud."