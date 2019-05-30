App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Palo Alto Networks announces intent to acquire two companies to extend its cloud security strategy

With the additions of Twistlock and PureSec, Palo Alto Networks will be uniquely positioned to secure today’s modern applications throughout the entire life cycle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Palo Alto Networks, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Twistlock, a container security company, and PureSec, a serverless security company, to extend its Prisma cloud security strategy.

Prisma, used by approximately 9,000 customers worldwide, helps enable a secure journey to the cloud by providing organizations with visibility across the entire cloud environment while consistently governing access, protecting data, and securing applications regardless of location. With the additions of Twistlock and PureSec to the Prisma cloud security suite, Palo Alto Networks will be able to secure today’s modern applications throughout the entire life cycle, enabling organizations to deliver innovations that are secure, reliable, and scalable.

"Today marks another exciting step forward in our commitment to offering our customers the industry's most complete cloud security offering. We believe that our acquisition of these leading companies will significantly enhance our ability to be the cybersecurity partner of choice for our customers, while expanding our capabilities and strengthening our Prisma cloud security strategy," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks

Under the terms of the agreement, Palo Alto Networks will pay approximately $410 million in cash, subject to adjustments, to acquire Twistlock. Twistlock, the container security leader, combines vulnerability management, compliance, and runtime defense for cloud-native applications and workloads. The company serves more than 290 customers, with more than a quarter on the Fortune 100 list. Twistlock co-founders, Ben Bernstein and Dima Stopel, will join Palo Alto Networks.

related news

"Our vision for a cloud-native security platform is a natural fit with Palo Alto Networks cloud strategy. We have liked-minded teams, and we’re looking forward to accelerating our ability to serve customers and partners on their cloud-native journey together," said Ben Bernstein, co-founder and CEO, Twistlock

PureSec provides end-to-end security for serverless functions that cover vulnerability management, access permissions, and runtime threats. PureSec co-founders, Shaked Zin, Ory Segal, and Avi Shulman, will join Palo Alto Networks. Terms of the PureSec transaction were not disclosed.

"PureSec's vision has always been to ensure that all serverless applications will be secured at the very highest level. By joining forces with Palo Alto Networks, we will undoubtedly be able to make that a reality much faster. We are humbled and excited about this opportunity," said Shaked Zin, co-founder and CEO, PureSec

Both acquisitions are expected to close during Palo Alto Networks fiscal fourth quarter, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
First Published on May 30, 2019 07:43 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.