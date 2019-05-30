Palo Alto Networks announces intent to acquire two companies to extend its cloud security strategy

Palo Alto Networks, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Twistlock, a container security company, and PureSec, a serverless security company, to extend its Prisma cloud security strategy.

Prisma, used by approximately 9,000 customers worldwide, helps enable a secure journey to the cloud by providing organizations with visibility across the entire cloud environment while consistently governing access, protecting data, and securing applications regardless of location. With the additions of Twistlock and PureSec to the Prisma cloud security suite, Palo Alto Networks will be able to secure today’s modern applications throughout the entire life cycle, enabling organizations to deliver innovations that are secure, reliable, and scalable.

"Today marks another exciting step forward in our commitment to offering our customers the industry's most complete cloud security offering. We believe that our acquisition of these leading companies will significantly enhance our ability to be the cybersecurity partner of choice for our customers, while expanding our capabilities and strengthening our Prisma cloud security strategy," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks

Under the terms of the agreement, Palo Alto Networks will pay approximately $410 million in cash, subject to adjustments, to acquire Twistlock. Twistlock, the container security leader, combines vulnerability management, compliance, and runtime defense for cloud-native applications and workloads. The company serves more than 290 customers, with more than a quarter on the Fortune 100 list. Twistlock co-founders, Ben Bernstein and Dima Stopel, will join Palo Alto Networks.

"Our vision for a cloud-native security platform is a natural fit with Palo Alto Networks cloud strategy. We have liked-minded teams, and we’re looking forward to accelerating our ability to serve customers and partners on their cloud-native journey together," said Ben Bernstein, co-founder and CEO, Twistlock

PureSec provides end-to-end security for serverless functions that cover vulnerability management, access permissions, and runtime threats. PureSec co-founders, Shaked Zin, Ory Segal, and Avi Shulman, will join Palo Alto Networks. Terms of the PureSec transaction were not disclosed.

"PureSec's vision has always been to ensure that all serverless applications will be secured at the very highest level. By joining forces with Palo Alto Networks, we will undoubtedly be able to make that a reality much faster. We are humbled and excited about this opportunity," said Shaked Zin, co-founder and CEO, PureSec

Both acquisitions are expected to close during Palo Alto Networks fiscal fourth quarter, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.