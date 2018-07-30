OxygenOS v5.1.4 out for OnePlus 5 & 5T – all you need to know

OnePlus is set to roll out its OxygenOS v5.1.4 update in an incremental manner for the OnePlus 5 and 5T models.

The update will deliver improved photo quality, group messaging in the native messaging app, a new sleep standby optimisation feature andgeneral bug fixes.

According to a report by Android Police, the camera is slightly better with more sharpness and contrast in areas where light is low.

The new ‘sleep standby optimisation’ feature can be found in the Settings app and is said to considerably improve battery life by analysing the user’s sleeping habits. It records the time the user sleeps and when s/he wakes up to prepare a schedule for when battery life can be saved. During these periods of inactivity, the app even turns off network connectivity so as to allow the user a good night’s sleep.

The only drawbacks are delayed notifications and the fact that this feature is only useful to someone who has fixed sleep timings.

In the past, few Android Messages users complained that group MMS would come one at a time via detached threads instead of being unified under a single one. Most of these users simply used another messaging app but now OnePlus has finally fixed the problem at the source.

Earlier, in order to test out new update rollouts, users would simply use a VPN to connect to a foreign test market, but the company recently adopted a randomised system of rolling out. This even makes it harder to pull down an update.

OxygenOS v5.1.4 has a download size of about 1.6 GB, so it would be advisable to download and install it over Wi-Fi.