Overcoming communication challenges while focusing on CX

At the start of the century, if a customer wanted to undertake any financial transaction, they would simply walk into a bank’s or non-banking financial institution's (NBFC) branch office. A decade later, as digitized banking became more prominent, face-to-face interactions have gradually been replaced by digital ones across multiple touchpoints.

Going forward, it is expected that the BFSI segment will see a rise in adoption of what will be processing centres with low rentals. These smaller versions of contemporary branches will offer customers various facilities – like a relationship manager on video call, digital debit card, biometric verification and robotics-enabled transactions. Sounds futuristic? Well, this might be closer than you think and financial entities are evaluating their advantages.

According to a recent study by Exotel, the time is right for BFSI and NBFC companies to adopt technologies like cloud telephony and blockchain to add efficiency to their operations. It found that growing incomes are pushing the demand for financial services across all income brackets in the country.

Furthermore, the RBI's financial inclusion drive has expanded target markets from urban cities to semi-urban and rural areas. Credit, insurance and investment penetration is rising in these areas. Currently, India’s mutual fund penetration is merely 5-6 percent, which underlines the scope for business growth. Additionally, the investment corpus in the Indian insurance sector is estimated to rise to a healthy $1 trillion by 2025.

OVERCOMING BOTTLENECKS

However, the Indian finance industry faces some hurdles, which are challenging its growth pace. These include the inherent complexity of products, associated processes and existing legacy infrastructure, as well as need for organizations to spend a large part of their budget on regulatory compliance norms. Additionally, with growing digitalization, they have to build systems to keep up with dynamic government’s requirements, and also work on allaying consumer fears about data security and privacy.

The easiest answer to these issues is opting for automation across all business verticals, from sales, business development to customer communication. After all, lack of automation in business operations can lead to hidden expenses, while constant customer acquisition, on-boarding, engagement and retention adds to growing investment in manpower, time and money. At the same time, the companies have to ensure that customer experience is uncompromised while they seek solutions for these challenges, which is manually unmanageable.



Financial literacy: Majority of Indians still lack the understanding of essential financial concepts to manage their finance. This is evident from the fact that though the government announced the flagship financial inclusion programme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, to make universal access to a bank account a near reality, in reality the level of usage of accounts remains quite low. While India has over 180 billion bank accounts, 48 percent of these saw no transactions in 2018, according to the World Bank’s Global Findex database. Financial institutions need to have constant communication with their customers about the merits of using banking processes and how customers gain to benefit by safeguarding their money.

Poor response times: With the growth of digital banking, customer demand more than just a response for their problems; they seek speed and simplicity. According to a Salesforce research, 59 percent of customers maintained that tailored engagement based on past interactions is very important to winning their business. Banks can opt for an omnichannel approach and call center automation to manage a large number of calls with minimum workforce, which will also improve their response times.

Customer communication: Great customer experience can be ensured by keeping customers apprised of the developments to their transaction constantly. For instance, customers often complain that insurance companies are not proactive when it comes to communications, especially regarding claims. An insurance survey conducted by Ernst & Young of Indian life insurance study shows that company trustworthiness (69 percent), customer service (43 percent) and convenience (38 percent) overtook price as an important factor (33 percent) in provider selection. A report by Microsoft highlighted that over 95 percent of surveyed customers mentioned customer service significantly affects their purchase decisions and brand loyalty.

