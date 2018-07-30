Over 40% of job vacancies at tech companies are for non-tech roles: Report

Not having coding skills does not mean one cannot apply for jobs at technology companies. According to a Glassdoor report, around 43 percent of all jobs in technology companies are for non-technology-related roles.

At leading technology companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google, close to 70 percent of all job openings are for people with technical backgrounds, while at companies like IBM, Verizon and Salesforce, less than 45 percent of all job openings are for technology-oriented roles.

According to the report, non-technical roles such Account Executive, Project Manager and Sales Representative are the most common at technology companies. The most common technical roles are Software Engineer, Software Development Engineer and Product Manager.

The author of the Glassdoor report was quoted as saying that as these companies grow, they need people with management, sales and marketing backgrounds to ensure that the products developed by their technical people are sold effectively and to their full potential.

The average salary of employees in technical roles is higher, ranging from $80,000 to $120,000 a year. Non-technical roles pay less in comparison, ranging between $50,000 and $90,000 a year.

The author, however, noted that people working in non-technology roles would ideally need to have basic knowledge of HTML or data analysis to navigate the day-to-days of the business of technology companies.