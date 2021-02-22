English
Over 30,000 Apple Macs snuck by mysterious Silver Sparrow malware

The malware affects both Intel-based and M1 MacBook models.

Moneycontrol News
February 22, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST

Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models running on Intel and Apple M1 chips are vulnerable to a malware called Silver Sparrow. Nearly 30,000 Macs have so far been infected with the malware, according to the ARS Technica report.

Security researchers at Malwarebytes and Red Canary found a mysterious malware hidden on nearly 30,000 Macs. Called Silver Sparrow, the malware comes with a self-destruction mechanism that removes any trace if it existed. The payload for which this malware was designed is currently unknown.

The blog post states that the malware affects both Intel-based and M1 MacBook models. The report states that over 30,000 Macs have been affected by multiple versions of the malware. However, there is no indication of any damage caused by Silver Sparrow. The report further states that Apple has revoked the binaries that will keep you away from accidentally installing the malware by yourself.

Recently, Apple M1-powered Macs saw their first ever malware that collects user data. The first malware found is called 'GoSearch22' which apparently is a Safari adware extension that was originally made to run on the Intel x86 chipset.
TAGS: #Apple #Macbook
