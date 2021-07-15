WhatsApp bans over 20 lakh Indian accounts between May 15 and June 15

Within one month, between 15 May and 15 June, Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp banned more than two million Indian accounts over violation of the platform’s services, the company said in the first compliance report it published after India’s new IT rules came into force, Live Mint reported.

During this time, WhatsApp received 345 complaints from India. While 70 were cases of account support, 204 were appeals concerning their blocked accounts, and 20 were concerning other support issues. Additionally, 43 cases of product support such as WhatsApp payments and eight safety issues were also raised in this one-month time.

Out of these, only requests from 63 accounts were "actioned" by WhatsApp during May 15-June 15, 2021, the compliance report read.

The company clarified that over 95 percent of such bans are due to unauthorised use of automated or bulk messaging (spam).

The report explained: “The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account’s lifestyle: at registration; during messaging; and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks. A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time.”

The Facebook-owned company said on July 15: “Our top focus is preventing accounts from sending harmful or unwanted messages at scale. We maintain advanced capabilities to identify these accounts sending a high or abnormal rate of messages and banned two million accounts in India alone from May 15-June 15 attempting this kind of abuse.”

WhatsApp has said that it plans to publish such compliance reports every 30-45 days.

India’s new IT rules, which came into effect on May 26, mandate that all digital platforms with over five million users include the number of specific communication links or parts of information they proactively remove by using automated tools.

The IT rules have been designed to prevent abuse and misuse of digital platforms and offer users a robust forum for grievance redressal.

Other platforms like Google, Koo, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook have already submitted their compliance reports.

(With PTI inputs)