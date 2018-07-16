Over 130 firms show interest in ISRO's lithium-ion battery

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here is organising a Pre-Application Conference as part of ISRO's initiative on technology transfer of Lithium-ion battery technology to Indian industry.

The technology was developed at VSSC, the lead centre of space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation.

In response to the Request for Qualification floated by ISRO in early June, over 130 firms have evinced interest, a VSSC statement said here today.

About 250 top brass and technocrats of these firms are attending the conference at VSSC, it said adding that "this is an all-time record for ISRO for a technology transfer."

The conference would highlight various aspects of the technology transfer process and guide the prospective industries to come up with proposals, it said.

VSSC, Director, S Somanath said the transfer of matured space technologies to Indian industries, especially those which find societal applications, is an established policy of ISRO.

VSSC had successfully qualified Li-ion cells in its space missions.

The application horizon was further widened when the 50Ah and 100 Ah capacity cells were successfully demonstrated in the automotive applications.

Li-ion battery finds place in most of the consumer electronic gadgets.

Also its entry into the automotive and aerospace sector, by moving on to this green energy, gives impetus to the zero emission policy along with reduction in the carbon footprint, it said.

The successful firms are expected to establish Li-ion cell production facilities that can produce cells of varying size, capacity, energy density and power density catering to the entire spectrum of power storage requirements, the release added.