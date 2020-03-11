Over 1 billion Android smartphones vulnerable to hacking: Study

Over a billion Android smartphones are reportedly vulnerable to hacks. A new report claims that the devices running on Android 7.0 that have not been updated are at risk of the attack.

These billion devices are highly vulnerable as they no longer receive any security updates. Based on the data received from Google, Which? reported that over 40 percent of the 2.5 billion Android smartphone users worldwide are at risk of data theft, ransom demands and other kinds of malware attacks.

The report includes results from tests conducted on Motorola, Samsung, Sony, LG, and other smartphones. In terms of devices tested, the list includes Galaxy S3 and Sony Xperia S, which were released around 2012.

"It is very concerning that expensive Android devices have such a short shelf life before they lose security support, leaving millions of users at risk of serious consequences if they fall victim to hackers," Kate Bevan, Editor at Which? said in a statement.

Bevan added that Google and other phone manufacturers need to be upfront about security updates and inform users till when they will receive the security updates and what measures are to be taken when they stop receiving security updates.

"The government must also push ahead with planned legislation to ensure manufacturers are far more transparent about security updates for smart devices – and their impact on consumers,” Bevan said.

Android users are advised to update their smartphones to the latest security patch available. To check for the latest update, you can go to Settings > System > Advanced system update.

Users should only download apps from the Google Play Store and not any third-party app store or website to avoid installing any malware.