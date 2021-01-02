Over 1.4 billion WhatsApp calls exchanged on New Year’s Eve 2020

Messaging application WhatsApp set a new record as it saw a 50 percent rise in the number of calls made using its services on New Year’s Eve 2020 compared to 2019.

WhatsApp users exchanged 1.4 billion video and voice calls on New Year’s Eve 2020, possibly because most people stayed home due to the virus scare.

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, said: “More than 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made on New Year’s Eve 2020 globally, the most ever calls in a single day on WhatsApp.”

Meanwhile, 55 million live broadcasts were shared on social media platform Facebook across the world on New Year’s Eve.

Caitlin Banford, the Technical Program Manager at Facebook, said in a blog titled ‘Facebook’s Apps Helped People Celebrate the New Year Together, Even When Apart’: "Before COVID-19, New Year’s Eve generated Facebook’s biggest spikes in messaging, photo uploads, and social sharing at midnight across the world. However, in March 2020, the early days of the pandemic produced traffic spikes that would dwarf New Year’s Eve several times over — and it lasted for months."

"Behind the scenes, Facebook Engineering came together to drive unprecedented efficiency improvements and make our infrastructure more resilient. This work includes load testing, disaster recovery testing and shuffling capacity. This year, New Year’s Eve looked a lot different, and we had engineering teams across Facebook’s apps, ready to support any issue, so the world could ring in 2021," she added.

The blog further read: “At Facebook, we saw surges in video chatting all year across Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, and last night was no exception. New Year’s Eve is a historically busy night for our services, but this year set new records.”