Outdated policies | PlayStation is facing indie developers' ire

Many Indie developer's are now calling the company out on its policies

Push Square, the gaming publication, has recently spoken to a number of indie game developers and all of them seem to agree that publishing their games for PlayStation Store seems to be more of a hassle than needed.

The main issues stem from outdated policies and the hoops that the developers are forced to jump through to get their game on the store. Many of them are now debating whether it's even worth the hassle to port games over to Sony's new console.

One of the sore issues involves being listed as part of a sale. Discounted game prices often tend to drive more coverage for a product but being included in a sale on the PS Store seems to be more trouble than its worth. Sony's marketing machine also does very little to help indie developers and many of them cite examples of promotional material receiving more views on their own YouTube channels compared to the measly few on PlayStation's channel.

It also seems like Sony hides numbers from developers, so there is no way of knowing how well a post does as part of Sony's blog for example. Developers also cannot discount their games at will and need to have approval from Sony to do so.

Corporate communication is also lacking according to a few developers. Email responses are super slow and it takes weeks or even months to get a single query answered.