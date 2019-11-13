App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oracle introduces cloud native modern monetization

The BRM deployment provides monetization solution to capitalize on the opportunities presented by today's mobile, fixed and cable digital services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Digital service providers are transforming their monetization systems to prepare for the upcoming demands of 5G and future digital services. Oracle Communications' new cloud native deployment option for Billing and Revenue Management (BRM) addresses these demands by combining the features and extensibility of a proven, convergent charging system with the efficiency of cloud and DevOps agility.

Oracle Communications' cloud native BRM deployment option provides a modern monetization solution to capitalize on the opportunities presented by today's mobile, fixed and cable digital services. It supports any service, industry or partner-enabled business model and provides a foundation for 5G network slicing and edge monetization.

"As the telecommunications industry prepares itself to take advantage of 5G, architectural agility will be essential to monetize next-generation services quickly and efficiently," added John Abraham, principal analyst, Analysys Mason. "With its cloud native compliant, microservices-based architecture framework, the latest version of Oracle's Billing and Revenue Management solution is well positioned to accelerate CSPs ability to support emerging 5G-enabled use cases. "

Cloud native BRM enables internal IT teams to incorporate DevOps practices to more quickly design, test and deploy new services. Organizations can optimize their operations by seamlessly managing business growth with efficient scaling and simplified updates, and by taking advantage of deployment in any public or private cloud infrastructure environment. BRM further increases IT agility when deployed on Oracle's next generation Cloud Infrastructure, which features autonomous capabilities, adaptive intelligence and machine learning cyber security.

"Service providers and enterprises are looking for agile solutions to quickly monetize 5G and IoT services," said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications. "Cloud native BRM deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure allows our customers to operate more efficiently, react quickly to competition and to pioneer new price plans and business models that capitalize on the digital revolution."

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

