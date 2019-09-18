Oracle delivers choice of deployment for its next-generation cloud

Oracle announced the availability of its Generation 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer service and previewed Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud at Customer. Oracle Cloud at Customer enables organizations to get all the benefits of the Oracle Cloud Database delivered securely on-premise in their own data centres.

“Over 25 percent of the largest companies in the world have already adopted Exadata Cloud,” said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, mission-critical database technologies, Oracle. “Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer delivers the Exadata Public Cloud management model, financial model, hardware, APIs, and UI in customers’ data centres to overcome all obstacles to moving to a cloud architecture.”

With Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer, Oracle delivers an enterprise-scale database cloud service with significantly improved resiliency and automation, simplified deployment, and reduced costs compared to the previous generation. Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer is based on the recently announced Oracle Exadata X8, which delivers industry-leading performance and availability, as well as a broad range of exclusive capabilities based on modern machine learning.