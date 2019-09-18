App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oracle delivers choice of deployment for its next-generation cloud

Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer leverages a modern Cloud Control Plane that is deployed in the nearest Oracle Public Cloud region.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oracle announced the availability of its Generation 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer service and previewed Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud at Customer. Oracle Cloud at Customer enables organizations to get all the benefits of the Oracle Cloud Database delivered securely on-premise in their own data centres.

“Over 25 percent of the largest companies in the world have already adopted Exadata Cloud,” said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, mission-critical database technologies, Oracle. “Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer delivers the Exadata Public Cloud management model, financial model, hardware, APIs, and UI in customers’ data centres to overcome all obstacles to moving to a cloud architecture.”

With Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer, Oracle delivers an enterprise-scale database cloud service with significantly improved resiliency and automation, simplified deployment, and reduced costs compared to the previous generation. Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer is based on the recently announced Oracle Exadata X8, which delivers industry-leading performance and availability, as well as a broad range of exclusive capabilities based on modern machine learning.

“Gen 2 Oracle Exadata Cloud at Customer is ideal for IT organizations that want a public cloud experience in their own data centres—not just managed hardware, but a full-blown public cloud system with the same hardware, software, control plane and services as the public cloud,” said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, Data Management Software, IDC.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

