Oracle adds ML capabilities to its Exadata Database

Exadata X8 introduces unique machine-learning capabilities, including Automatic Indexing, which continuously learns and tunes the database as usage patterns change.
Oracle announced that the new Oracle Exadata Database Machine X8 will feature breakthrough hardware and software enhancements, as well as unique machine learning capabilities. Oracle Exadata is the foundation for Oracle Autonomous Database, the world's first self-driving database, and Oracle Cloud Applications. In fiscal year 2018, Exadata set all-time product sales records with continued adoption across multiple workloads such as OLTP, Analytics, and IoT, and multiple verticals, including finance, retail, electronics, and telecommunications.
"For the past 10 years, Exadata has been running the most critical workloads for thousands of customers around the world. Exadata now powers Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Applications," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle. "Today, we are improving the performance and capacity of the platform, and adding a broad range of capabilities based on artificial intelligence and machine learning to further increase Exadata's advantages."With Exadata X8, Oracle introduces unique machine-learning capabilities, including Automatic Indexing, which continuously learns and tunes the database as usage patterns change. Based on technology from Oracle Autonomous Database, the entire process is automatic and improves database performance while eliminating manual tuning. Exadata X8 also includes new automated performance monitoring, which combines artificial intelligence, years of real-world performance triaging experience, and best practices to automatically detect performance issues and determine the root cause without human intervention.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.