Oracle adds ML capabilities to its Exadata Database

Oracle announced that the new Oracle Exadata Database Machine X8 will feature breakthrough hardware and software enhancements, as well as unique machine learning capabilities. Oracle Exadata is the foundation for Oracle Autonomous Database, the world's first self-driving database, and Oracle Cloud Applications. In fiscal year 2018, Exadata set all-time product sales records with continued adoption across multiple workloads such as OLTP, Analytics, and IoT, and multiple verticals, including finance, retail, electronics, and telecommunications.

"For the past 10 years, Exadata has been running the most critical workloads for thousands of customers around the world. Exadata now powers Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Applications," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle. "Today, we are improving the performance and capacity of the platform, and adding a broad range of capabilities based on artificial intelligence and machine learning to further increase Exadata's advantages."