App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Personal accident cover option to have a positive impact: SIAM

Several vehicle manufacturers had expressed concerns about this mandatory cover adding to the cost of overall third-party insurance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) move to give personal accident cover option for vehicle owners will have a positive impact, Vishnu Mathur, Director General at Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), told CNBC TV18 in an interview.

The insurance regulator clarified on October 9 that insurers will have to provide both one-year and long-term plans to customers so that vehicle owners have options to chose from. It further added that the long-term personal accident (PA) cover is optional.

"The compulsory long-term Personal Accident Cover was increasing the

purchase price of the vehicle," Mathur said.

In a circular, IRDAI clarified that even if vehicle owners want to buy a one-year cover, they should be allowed to do so.

related news

In September 2018, the IRDAI had said that car and bike owners will now get compulsory personal accident cover of Rs 15 lakh under their motor insurance policies. Earlier, the mandatory cover was Rs 2 lakh for cars and Rs 1 lakh for two-wheelers.

In July, the Supreme Court made it clear that third party insurance cover for new cars and two-wheelers should mandatorily be for a period of three years and five years, respectively.

Several vehicle manufacturers had expressed concern about this mandatory cover adding to the cost of overall third-party insurance.

Watch the interview to know more...
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 05:56 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Technology #video

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.