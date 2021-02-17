MARKET NEWS

Oppo X 2021 hands-on video shows rollable display technology

The biggest highlight of the rollable Oppo X 2021 is that it has a fixed display size as it adjusts between 6.7 and 7.4 inches, diagonally.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
Oppo X 2021

Oppo X 2021


Oppo X 2021 showcased at Oppo INNO Day 2020 has been spotted in a live video. The Oppo X 2021 was unveiled as a concept device and is unlikely to launch commercially this year. The highlight of the device is its rollable display that expands into a larger screen.

Oppo Deutschland’s Corporate and Product Communications Head, Peter Manderfeld, uploaded a video on Twitter that shows the design of the X 2021. At first, the phone looks like any other smartphone with a tall display. However, when you roll your fingers over the button on the right edge, the phone expands to offer a larger 7.4-inch rollable display.

The Oppo X 2021 features a flexible display and structural stacking, bringing users a more natural interactive experience. The new concept phone features three proprietary technologies, including the Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate. 

The biggest highlight of the rollable device is that it has a fixed display size as it adjusts between 6.7 and 7.4 inches, diagonally. While in its basic form factor, the screen measures 6.7 inches, rolling it out results in a tablet-sized 7.4-inch panel. The continuous OLED panel uses proprietary Warp Track high-strength screen laminate part of which sits below the actual display.

Oppo had said that it managed to avoid any visible crease because of the dual-rolling motor under the display.

The device is unlikely to release commercially this year. However, Oppo could drop a surprise and still launch its first rollable smartphone in 2021.
