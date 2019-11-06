Oppo will unveil ColorOS 7 on November 20 at an event in China

Oppo is gearing up to launch ColorOS 7, the next version of Oppo’s custom OS. The smartphone maker has confirmed that ColorOS 7 will be announced on November 20 at an event in Beijing, China, with a rollout expected later in the month.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition will be the first handset to get the ColorOS 7 update. While there is very little known about ColorOS 7, it is expected to based on Android 10. The new update is expected to feature a focus mode and system-wide dark mode. It will also bring new gaming and performance improvements.

While the official list of devices eligible for the ColorOS 7 upgrade will likely be revealed on the 20th of November, Oppo VP has already confirmed that the Reno 10x Zoom Edition will be getting the new update. Apart from Oppo smartphones, Realme devices will also get the new ColorOS 7 update with a few changes.

According to Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, smartphones under the Realme brand will get an exclusively customised version of ColorOS 7, which could look quite different from the software on Oppo devices. While Sheth has not confirmed any features, ColorOS 7 on Realme smartphones is expected to offer a near-stock Android experience, similar to Asus’ new ZenUI and OxygenOS.