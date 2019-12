Oppo will reportedly launch Find X2 with Snapdragon 865 SoC in Q1 2020

Oppo unveiled the Find X in June 2018, which at the time offered a flagship experience. The Find X offered a notch-less display with the sliding camera mechanism. However, one year down the line, Oppo’s Find X seemed to be lost in history.

However, the Chinese smartphone maker is not done yet. A recent report by GSMArena claims that Oppo has confirmed the launch of Find X2 in the first quarter of 2020. The Find X2 will reportedly be powered by the newly released Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Despite not packing an integrated 5G modem, the Snapdragon 865 chipset comes bundled with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, which means the Oppo Find X2 will support 5G connectivity. The company has also claimed there will be a great focus on the display of Find X2. The handset’s OLED panel will feature a higher refresh rate, higher resolution, wider dynamic range, and more accurate colours as compared to the original Find X’s screen.

Oppo will also deliver an improved camera system by incorporating Sony's new pixel omnidirectional PDAF technology – dual-pixel technology working with horizontal and vertical details or as Sony describes it, “2x2 On-Chip Lens (OCL) solution is a new image sensor technology for achieving high-speed focus, high-resolution, high-sensitivity, and high dynamic range”.

Oppo hasn't revealed any major details in terms of actual specifications. Since the launch of the phone isn't that far away, we can expect more information in the coming weeks. The Chinese smartphone maker is all set to unveil its Reno3 lineup on December 26, which will feature Oppo's first mid-range 5G handset. You can expect some news about the upcoming Find X2 during the Reno3 launch event.