    Oppo Watch Free with AMOLED display, 14-day battery life launched in India

    The Oppo Watch Free is priced at Rs 5,999 in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

    The Oppo Watch Free was recently unveiled in India. The Oppo Watch Free debuted alongside the Reno 7 series. Oppo’s latest smartwatch arrives with an AMOLED display, up to 14-day battery life with fast charging, and over 100 sports modes.

    Oppo Watch Free Price in India

    The Oppo Watch Free is priced at Rs 5,999 in India. It arrives in a single Black colour option. Additionally, Oppo also launched the Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style wireless earphones in a new Green colour option.

    Oppo Watch Free Specifications

    The Oppo Watch Free sports a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 280 x 456 pixels resolution and is protected by 2.5D curved glass. The smartwatch also supports different watch faces as well as an AI-generated customizable face. Oppo’s new smartwatch also provides sedentary reminders

    The watch comes with 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. The Oppo Watch Free boasts sleep reminders, snore monitoring, stay up reminders, monitoring sleep data, heart rate, and SpO2 vitals through its ‘OSleep’ feature. The smartwatch features over 100 sports modes, including badminton, cricket, rowing, elliptical machine, cycling, etc.

    The Oppo Watch Free packs a 230mAh battery that is touted to last up to 14 days on a single charge. It also supports fast charging, delivering a whole day of use with a 5-min charge. The Oppo Watch Free features 5ATM water resistance and a swappable silicone strap. The watch supports Bluetooth 5.0 and can be paired with any smartphone running Android 6 or iOS 10 and above.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Oppo #smartphones #smartwatch
    first published: Feb 5, 2022 09:12 am
