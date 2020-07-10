Oppo Watch coming to India with the Reno4 Pro smartphone: Report

Oppo will reportedly launch its first smartwatch in India alongside the Reno4 series in July. The Chinese device maker is said to launch the Reno4 Pro later this month in India and will also expand its portfolio with the launch of the Oppo Watch which it had unveiled earlier this year in China.

Industry sources informed the website MySmartPrice about the Oppo Watch launch in India. According to the report, Oppo is likely to launch the Reno4 Pro in India during the third week of July and we can expect the company to unveil its smartwatch alongside. However, Oppo has not dropped a single teaser or given any official confirmation on the India launch of the smartwatch. Considering that there is no official confirmation yet from the brand, we would take the rumoured launch date with a pinch of salt.

As mentioned above, the Oppo Watch was launched earlier this year in China. The smartwatch sports a squarish design with curved edges, similar to the Apple Watch.

It comes in two variants, each having a curved flexible AMOLED display with two physical buttons on the right edge.

The 41mm Oppo Watch has a 1.6-inch display with a 320 x 360 pixel resolution, whereas the bigger 46mm variant has a 1.91-inch AMOLED display with a 402*476 resolution.

Both the variants feature sleep monitoring and heart-rate monitoring and also come with a variety of sensors like gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, optical heart rate sensor, barometric pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, etc.

The Oppo Watch also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. The 41mm variant has a water resistance up to 3ATM, whereas the 46mm model has a 5ATM water resistance.