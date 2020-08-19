Oppo unveils next-generation hybrid optical zoom technology

Oppo has introduced a new hybrid optical zoom technology based on its periscope camera architecture that uses a seven-piece lens to deliver superior optical performance and image resolution.

The new tech can aid in achieving optical zoom at equivalent focal lengths of 85mm and 135mm. Using f/3.3 and f/4.4 apertures, the groups utilise the optical capabilities of the lenses.

Further, the large sensor incorporates a multi-focal length image fusion technology, multi-camera field-of-view alignment technology, and super-resolution algorithms to deliver a focal length coverage of 85mm to 280mm.

Oppo also stated that it is using a large image sensor with up to 32MP resolution and 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to enable full HD at both near and far distances.

The new camera technology is said to produce “real and accurate images that capture the fleeting moments of their lives.” The blog post also shares an image sample comparing a regular 85mm and 135mm camera tech versus Oppo’s new camera tech.

Oppo’s known to offer hybrid zoom tech on its smartphones. The company first launched the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom (review) with 60x hybrid zoom. Its flagship device, the Find X2 Pro (review) also features hybrid zoom tech using the periscope setup.

The company has not specified which smartphone will get its new hybrid optical zoom technology.