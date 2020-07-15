Oppo to unveil 125W SuperVOOC Flash fast charging solution today

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo will globally unveil its 125W fast charging tech on July 15. The company had announced the revealing date on the same date iQoo unveiled its 120W fast charging solution.

Oppo Flash Forward launch event: Where to watch the live-stream.

The 125W fast charging solution will be unveiled via an online-only event, which is scheduled to begin at 3.00 pm GMT+8 (12.30 pm IST). The Oppo 125W flash charge event can be viewed by clicking on the video link below.

The charging technology is likely to be branded under the company’s SuperVOOC Flash Charging nomenclature. It is worth noting that Oppo currently has the fastest wired charging support for any commercially-available smartphone with its 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charge 2.0.

The fast charging technology charges a 4,200 mAh battery from zero to full in 38 minutes. In our Oppo Find X2 Pro Review, we noticed that the smartphone charged completely within 35 minutes, three minutes faster than the claimed time.

The company provides a fast-charging brick within the box of the smartphone which is compatible with the proprietary charging solution.

It is unknown which smartphone will get the support for 125W SuperVOOC Flash Charge first.

Recently, Vivo sub-brand iQOO unveiled Super FlashCharge 120W – a 120W fast charging solution that is scheduled to arrive with smartphones as early as August.

According to iQOO, the 120W fast-charging technology can top up a 4,000 mAh battery in around 15 minutes, which is twice as fast as the 65W charging technology on the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Realme X50 Pro.