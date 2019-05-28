App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo to debut sub-brand Reno today in India with two new smartphones

Both smartphones get a wedge-like pop-up camera that also houses front and rear facing flash alongside the earpiece.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Oppo is all set to debut its latest sub-brand Reno in India. The company is expected to launch the Reno 10x Zoom Edition alongside the standard Reno. The smartphones were launched last month in China.

The smartphones would launch today in India at 1 pm at an event in New Delhi. Oppo would live stream the event on its website and YouTube channel.

Reno smartphones have been in the news for their unusual-yet-appealing design. Oppo has decided to ditch the notch on Reno and Reno 10x Zoom and go all-screen.

Both smartphones get a wedge-like pop-up camera that also houses front and rear facing flash alongside the earpiece. They run on Android 9.0 based ColorOS 6 and include Breeno Assistant that offers screen and voice recognition. The Reno flagships also have an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition for biometric authentication.

related news

Starting with the standard Reno, it features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. With minimum bezels and no notch, the Reno has an impressive screen to body ratio of 93.1 percent. For performance, it gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU, paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage options. In terms of battery, the standard Reno gets a 3,765 mAh battery and supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech.

For optics, the standard Reno gets a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP f/1.7+ 5MP configuration. The shark-fin style front camera houses a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for selfies and facial recognition. The rear camera unit is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. It lacks OIS but includes electronic stabilisation. 

The device was launched in China for Yuan 2,999 in four colour options, namely Extreme Night Black, Mist Powder, Nebula purple, and Fog Sea Green.

The Reno 10x Zoom, on the other hand, gets a bigger 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. Like the standard Reno, it does not have a notch and also has the same screen to body ratio of 93.1 percent.

Under the hood, an Octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the Reno 10x Zoom. It is paired with Adreno 640 for graphics coupled with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage. It gets a bigger 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The camera department is handled by a triple camera setup at the back with Dual OIS and HDR. It includes a primary 48MP f/1.7 sensor with an 8MP 120-degree ultra wide sensor. The third sensor has a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor that supports 10x hybrid optical zoom. Reno 10x Zoom shares the same 16MP front camera like its smaller sibling. 

Reno 10x Zoom Edition is priced at Yuan 3,999 and is available in two colours — Extreme Night Black and Fog Sea Green.
First Published on May 28, 2019 09:13 am

tags #gadgets #Oppo #Reno #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Did Disha Patani just say that she tries to impress Tiger Shroff?

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

Bala: This Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar film get ...

Bigg Boss 13: Here's what Karan Patel has to say on being a part of th ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date: MSBSHSE Class 12 Result to be Releas ...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date: MSBSHSE to Announce Class 12 Results ...

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019: Maharashtra 12th Result to be Declared Today ...

I’m in a Very Exciting Phase of My Career, Says Tamannaah Bhatia on ...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Class 12th Results t ...

Sensex Rises Over 100 Points; Nifty Above 11,900 in Early Trade

Someone Just Paid $1.2 Million For a Laptop That is Filled With Apocal ...

Former Samajwadi Party MP Found Dead in UP Home; Police Probe on

David Dhawan on Varun-Natasha's Wedding: He Can Come Anytime and Annou ...

Modi reaches out to BIMSTEC leaders for swearing in, Pakistan prime mi ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat with positive bias, Nifty aro ...

Manpasand Beverages hits 20% lower circuit for 2nd day after arrests o ...

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation shares touch record-high after stell ...

Top brokerage calls for May 28: Credit Suisse downgrades Zee, cuts TP; ...

Narendra Modi's Varanasi speech rebuffed 'liberals' who consider cultu ...

Resident doctor's suicide in Mumbai a grim reminder of how caste bias ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Market continues to be euphoric: Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty a ...

Luv Ranjan talks about De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and w ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series to launch in India at 12 pm today: Where, how to watc ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.