Oppo to debut sub-brand Reno today in India with two new smartphones

Oppo is all set to debut its latest sub-brand Reno in India. The company is expected to launch the Reno 10x Zoom Edition alongside the standard Reno. The smartphones were launched last month in China.

The smartphones would launch today in India at 1 pm at an event in New Delhi. Oppo would live stream the event on its website and YouTube channel.

Reno smartphones have been in the news for their unusual-yet-appealing design. Oppo has decided to ditch the notch on Reno and Reno 10x Zoom and go all-screen.

Both smartphones get a wedge-like pop-up camera that also houses front and rear facing flash alongside the earpiece. They run on Android 9.0 based ColorOS 6 and include Breeno Assistant that offers screen and voice recognition. The Reno flagships also have an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition for biometric authentication.

Starting with the standard Reno, it features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. With minimum bezels and no notch, the Reno has an impressive screen to body ratio of 93.1 percent. For performance, it gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU, paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage options. In terms of battery, the standard Reno gets a 3,765 mAh battery and supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech.

For optics, the standard Reno gets a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP f/1.7+ 5MP configuration. The shark-fin style front camera houses a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for selfies and facial recognition. The rear camera unit is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. It lacks OIS but includes electronic stabilisation.

The device was launched in China for Yuan 2,999 in four colour options, namely Extreme Night Black, Mist Powder, Nebula purple, and Fog Sea Green.

The Reno 10x Zoom, on the other hand, gets a bigger 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. Like the standard Reno, it does not have a notch and also has the same screen to body ratio of 93.1 percent.

Under the hood, an Octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the Reno 10x Zoom. It is paired with Adreno 640 for graphics coupled with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage. It gets a bigger 4,065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The camera department is handled by a triple camera setup at the back with Dual OIS and HDR. It includes a primary 48MP f/1.7 sensor with an 8MP 120-degree ultra wide sensor. The third sensor has a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor that supports 10x hybrid optical zoom. Reno 10x Zoom shares the same 16MP front camera like its smaller sibling.

Reno 10x Zoom Edition is priced at Yuan 3,999 and is available in two colours — Extreme Night Black and Fog Sea Green.