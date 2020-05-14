Oppo teases Find X2 series launch in India: Everything you need to know

Oppo has confirmed the Find X2 series launch in India. The company has put up a teaser on its Twitter account confirming the launch without revealing the date. Additionally, it is also confirmed that the Find X2 series will be available via Amazon India.

The Oppo Find X2 series was unveiled earlier this year in March and was expected to launch in India during the same month. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and then the nationwide lockdown, the launch was indefinitely postponed.



The Find X2 series is one of the most anticipated flagship devices in India, courtesy of the specifications it packs. Oppo has not confirmed the exact date, but we can expect the Find X2 series to launch in India in the second half of May.

Oppo is expected to launch both the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in India, courtesy of the Amazon India page and the Oppo India Twitter cover photo which mention the word ‘Series’.

Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 specifications

Being a flagship, the Oppo Find X2 series features top-of-the-line specifications. One of the standout features of the Find X2 series is its display.

The Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision AMOLED display with a 1,440*3,168 resolution and a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR support and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. Oppo has opted for a punch-hole notch on the Find X2, which houses a 32MP Sony IMX616 f/2.4 quad-Bayer sensor.

Both the smartphones get powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Find X2, internationally, comes with up to 256GB storage, whereas the Find X2 Pro has up to 512GB storage options.

The key differences between the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro lie in the camera and the battery department. Oppo Find X2 features a 4,200mAh battery, whereas the Find X2 Pro has a slightly larger 4,260mAh cell. Both the smartphones support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

In terms of camera, the Find X2 has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP 1/43" Sony IMX586 f/1.7 sensor, a 12-MP f/2.2 6P ultrawide lens, and a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto shooter with 5x hybrid zoom.

The Find X2 Pro, also, packs three camera lenses on the back but has a different sensor setup. The primary lens uses a 48MP Sony IMX689 f/1.7 sensor, coupled with a 48-MP Sony IMX586 ultrawide sensor and a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor with 10x hybrid zoom.

Oppo Find X2 series runs on Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.1 skin on top.