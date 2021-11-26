Oppo smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, 60W fast charging to launch soon

The upcoming Oppo smartphone will also feature a 5000 mAh battery and a 64MP triple-camera setup.

Oppo launched the Reno 7 series in China on November 25. The company is expected to host the Reno 7 India launch event in India sometime in January 2022. Following the launch of the Reno 7 series, Oppo is rumoured to be working on another device, which will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

The company has not confirmed any details regarding the launch of any such smartphone. However, tipster Arsenal claims that the device will launch soon in China in two storage options with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage. The two variants will be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,400) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 26,900), respectively.

The tipster has revealed some other details of the device. The upcoming Oppo smartphone will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It will have a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. This device will also come with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the screen.

On the back, there will be a triple-camera setup. The phone will feature a 64MP primary camera sensor and a Sony IMX355 ultrawide shooter. There will also be a macro camera with a 4cm focal length. For selfies, the Oppo smartphone will feature a 16MP front camera. It will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.