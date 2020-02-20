Oppo reveals more details of Reno3 Pro before March 2 India launch

Oppo has confirmed to launch the Reno3 Pro in India on March 2. Teasers have confirmed that the India variant of the Reno3 Pro will have multiple tweaks in terms of design and internals compared to the already-launched Chinese variant. A new teaser post gives us a detailed look at the design of the Reno3 Pro.

Reno3 Pro launching in India is confirmed to feature a pill-shaped dual punch-hole camera setup on the front. The selfie camera setup on the Reno3 Pro features the world’s first 44MP primary sensor and is expected to feature a 2MP depth sensor. Both combined are claimed to provide a ‘Binocular Bokeh Effect by sharpening the edges and producing background gradient.’



#OPPOReno3Pro with the World's First 44MP #DualPunchHole Camera is equipped to let you experience clarity like never before.

Know more: https://t.co/Umdka7n4Ml pic.twitter.com/BMSyE7Tbzt

— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) February 18, 2020

The image uploaded on Twitter also shows that the Reno3 Pro will have a glass-and-metal build with curved edges and a glossy finish. Reno3 Pro will have a quad-camera array aligned vertically. The dual punch-hole cutout is placed on the top-left corner of the display.

The company has currently kept other Reno3 Pro specifications and features under wraps. However, 91Mobiles recently uploaded alleged images of the Reno3 Pro spotted in a retail store. The images reveal some key specifications like a 64MP quad-camera setup with 20x Zoom, 8GB + 128GB storage option, and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support.

The India variant is said to feature a MediaTek Helio P95 processor instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, as spotted on Google Play Console Listing. The display is likely to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

We are less than a couple of weeks away from the official launch, so the wait for the pricing and other confirmed specifications would not be long.