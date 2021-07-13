Oppo Reno6 will be the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC in India

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno6 series in India tomorrow, July 14. While most specifications of the Oppo Reno6 Pro have already been revealed, the company recently confirmed several details about the vanilla Reno6.



Performance that redefines expectations.

17% higher AnTuTu score*. Supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Welcome India's first #MediaTekDimensity900 chipset, exclusively with the OPPO Reno6 5G. #MostAwaitedReno #OPPOReno6Series​

*Compared with MediaTek Dimensity 720 pic.twitter.com/HhLwsT0w5P July 12, 2021

Oppo confirmed that the Reno6 will be the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC in India. The Dimensity 900 is an octa-core chip built on the 6nm process. The mobile platform features dual ARM Cortex-A78 processors clocked at 2.4GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 processors clocked 2.0GHz. It also packs a Mali-G78 MC4 GPU and supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6. The chipset also supports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

While other specifications of the Reno6 have not been confirmed, the phone has already been unveiled in China. Apart from the Reno6, Oppo also announced that it would be revealing a new Blue colour variant of its flagship Enco X true wireless earphones.

Oppo Reno6 Specifications

Apart from the chipset, the Oppo Reno6 will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and supports HDR. It also packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast-charging support. For optics, the Reno6 will get a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 32 MP selfie camera.