OPPO Reno6 series 5G launch in India today at 3 pm: Where to watch the live-stream, specs

OPPO Reno6 series launch in India is slated to begin at 3 pm on July 14 (today). The company will bring the Reno6 5G and the Reno6 Pro 5G to India a month after their China launch. There is no word on the OPPO Reno6 Pro Plus launch in India at the moment.

OPPO Reno6 series India launch: Where to watch the live-stream

OPPO Reno6 series India launch kicks off at 3 pm IST. The company will host the launch virtually, which can be viewed on YouTube and OPPO’s other social media channels. You can also click on the video link below to watch OPPO Reno6 series launch in India today at 3 pm.

OPPO Reno6 series specs

OPPO will launch the Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G in India. The two devices have already launched in China and are expected to pack the same specs here as well.

OPPO has already confirmed that the standard Reno6 will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which is a first for the Indian smartphone market. Apart from the chipset, the Oppo Reno6 will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast-charging support.

For optics, the Reno6 will get a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G specifications

The Reno6 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display. It has a 90Hz refresh rate support, just like the Reno5 Pro 5G. The upcoming OPPO phone also gets a 32MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout. It also gets a slightly bigger 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The phone is 7.6mm thick and weighs 177 grams.

In terms of optics, the OPPO 5G smartphone sports a quad-camera setup on the back. There is a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The phone also has two 2MP sensors on the back.