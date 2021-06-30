Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro India launch confirmed as Flipkart page goes live

The Oppo Reno6 series is set to launch in India soon. In a recent report, we noted that the Reno6 Pro 5G would be arriving in India in mid-July. Now, the Oppo Reno6 and Reno6 Pro have officially been teased on Flipkart.

The e-commerce website has set up a dedicated microsite for the Reno6 series, confirming that the device will be “coming soon” in India. The Oppo Reno6 series was revealed in China last month. The company revealed three smartphones in the series including the Oppo Reno6, Oppo Reno6 Pro, and Oppo Reno6 Pro+.

However, the Flipkart page only confirms that the Oppo Reno6 and Reno6 Pro would be launching in India soon. The dedicated Flipkart page only reveals the back of the Reno6 Pro, but the specs of the devices are already well known considering their launch in China last month.

Oppo Reno6 and Reno6 Pro Expected Specifications

The Oppo Reno6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, while the Reno6 Pro opts for a Dimensity 1200 SoC. The Reno6 packs a 4,300 mAh battery, while the Reno6 Pro features a 4,500 mAh battery. Both devices support 65W fast-charging support. The two Reno6 series phones also sport an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, although the two panels feature different sizes.

For optics, the Reno6 has a 64MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor. Its Pro counterpart features the same camera sensors but opts for a fourth 2 MP sensor. The hole-punch cutout on the front of both phones houses a 32MP front camera. The Reno6 series is likely to debut in India's sub-35K segment, although the 6 Pro may surpass the 40K mark.