Oppo Reno6 Pro certified by the FCC, hinting at imminent global launch

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST

Last month, Oppo launched the Reno6 series in China, bringing three new devices to the fold. While the Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ debuted in China, no word on international availability was mentioned, although that wait may be coming to an end.

The Oppo Reno6 Pro was recently certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which suggests that the global launch of the device is just around the corner. For now, the FCC certification is limited to the Reno6 Pro, but we see no reason why the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro+ won’t debut alongside their Plus counterpart.

The Oppo Reno6 and Reno6 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 1200 SoC, respectively. The Reno6 Pro+, on the other hand, opts for a Snapdragon 870 SoC. All devices in the Reno6 series sport an FHD+ AMOLED display. The Oppo Reno6 Pro and 6 Pro+ pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging support, while the Reno6 opts for a 4,300 mAh battery.

On the back, the Reno6 gets a 64 MP triple-camera setup, while the Reno6 Pro has a 64 MP quad-camera setup. The Reno6 Pro+ opts for a more advanced 50 MP quad-camera setup, while all three devices use a 32 MP selfie camera. For more details about the Reno6 series, head on over to the link.
#Oppo #smartphones
Jun 15, 2021 02:03 pm

