Oppo Reno6 Pro certified by the FCC, hinting at imminent global launch

Last month, Oppo launched the Reno6 series in China, bringing three new devices to the fold. While the Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ debuted in China, no word on international availability was mentioned, although that wait may be coming to an end.



Oppo Reno 6 Pro bags FCC certification.

- Color OS 11.3

- 7.9mm thickness

- 188Gram weight

- Android 11

- 5G bands N5, N7, N38, N41

- 4400mAh battery with 65Watt charginghttps://t.co/Y7YlVPAzJ5

specs:https://t.co/wZ5IpKiYpy Images:https://t.co/wyWgyFEDCm

The Oppo Reno6 Pro was recently certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which suggests that the global launch of the device is just around the corner. For now, the FCC certification is limited to the Reno6 Pro, but we see no reason why the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro+ won’t debut alongside their Plus counterpart.

The Oppo Reno6 and Reno6 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 1200 SoC, respectively. The Reno6 Pro+, on the other hand, opts for a Snapdragon 870 SoC. All devices in the Reno6 series sport an FHD+ AMOLED display. The Oppo Reno6 Pro and 6 Pro+ pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging support, while the Reno6 opts for a 4,300 mAh battery.