MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo Reno6, Oppo Reno6 Pro India launch confirmed on July 14: Everything you need to know

However, there is no word on the launch of the Oppo Reno6 Pro+ in India.

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST

Last week, we reported that the Oppo Reno6 series is arriving in India on July 14. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the Reno6 series will indeed debut in the country on July 14. The company is set to reveal two new smartphones in the Reno series, including the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro.

However, there is no word on the launch of the Oppo Reno6 Pro+ in India. Oppo launched the Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ in China back in May. Now, Oppo is bringing the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro to India.

In our previous report, we noted that the Oppo Reno6 and Reno6 Pro will feature the same specifications as their Chinese counterparts.

Oppo Reno6 Expected Specifications

The Oppo Reno6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The triple-camera setup on the back consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The hole-punch notch on the front houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno6 Pro Expected Specifications

Close

Related stories

The Reno6 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The Pro model boasts a bigger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, although it does opt for a curved panel. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The cameras on the back and front of the Oppo Reno6 Pro are the same as its vanilla counterpart, but the former has an additional 2 MP unit on the back.

Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro Expected Price in India

The Oppo Reno6 will feature a sub-30K starting price in India, considering the Oppo F19 Pro+ starts from Rs 25,990. The Reno6 Pro's expected price in India should fall within the 35K mark.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Jul 8, 2021 03:34 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.