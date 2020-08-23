172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|oppo-reno5-series-tipped-to-feature-qualcomm-snapdragon-775-soc-snapdragon-860-chip-5743511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno5 series tipped to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC, Snapdragon 860 chip

Oppo is likely to launch three smartphones under the Reno5 series, namely the Reno5, Reno5 Pro, and Reno5 Pro+.

Moneycontrol News

Oppo is working on the next-generation Reno smartphone, the Reno5 series. The smartphone series is likely to be a couple of months away from its refresh cycle. Tipped specifications suggest that Reno5 series will feature two unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

A tipster on Weibo claims that Oppo will launch three smartphones under the Reno5 series, namely the Reno5, Reno5 Pro, and Reno5 Pro+. Under the hood, the Reno5 is likely to feature the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC, whereas the Reno5 Pro and Reno5 Pro+ are said to feature Snapdragon 860 SoC.

The post does not give out details on any other specifications.

Recently, renowned tipster Digital Chat Station said that Oppo had discussions about the two processors in its product communications meeting.

There is no official word on the Reno5 launch date at the time of writing this. 

Oppo recently launched the Reno4 Pro (first impressions) in India. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 90Hz display. Under the hood, the smartphone features a Snapdragon 720G processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge. 

At the back, there is a 48MP quad-camera setup that features an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth camera.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 10:19 am

tags #Oppo #smartphones

