Oppo Reno5 series tipped to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC, Snapdragon 860 chip

Oppo is working on the next-generation Reno smartphone, the Reno5 series. The smartphone series is likely to be a couple of months away from its refresh cycle. Tipped specifications suggest that Reno5 series will feature two unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

A tipster on Weibo claims that Oppo will launch three smartphones under the Reno5 series, namely the Reno5, Reno5 Pro, and Reno5 Pro+. Under the hood, the Reno5 is likely to feature the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC, whereas the Reno5 Pro and Reno5 Pro+ are said to feature Snapdragon 860 SoC.

The post does not give out details on any other specifications.



If you heard it right, the Green Factory product communication meeting was talking about Snapdragon 860? Then the Snapdragon 875 series may also have a lite version. The next generation of new machines from Green Factory will continue to be thin and light. In addition t.. (1/2)

— Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) August 6, 2020

Recently, renowned tipster Digital Chat Station said that Oppo had discussions about the two processors in its product communications meeting.

There is no official word on the Reno5 launch date at the time of writing this.

Oppo recently launched the Reno4 Pro (first impressions) in India. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 90Hz display. Under the hood, the smartphone features a Snapdragon 720G processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge.

At the back, there is a 48MP quad-camera setup that features an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth camera.