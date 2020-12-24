MARKET NEWS

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ specifications listed on Chinese e-tailer website hours before launch

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ launch event is scheduled to begin today at 3.30 pm in China (1 pm IST).

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 10:07 AM IST

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ specifications have been listed online ahead of its launch later today. The device is the third and the most-premium offering under the Reno5 series after the Reno5 and the Reno5 Pro. Oppo Reno5 Pro+ launch event is scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm (1 pm IST) in China.

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ launch event

Oppo is scheduled to begin the Reno5 Pro+ launch event today at 3.30 pm in China (1 pm IST). 

Oppo Reno5 Pro+ specifications

The Reno5 Pro+ specifications have been revealed on the Chinese e-tailer website JD. The listing reveals that Reno5 Pro+ will come in two colour options - ‘Galaxy Into a Dream' and ‘Floating Night Light Shadow’ (translated).

Oppo will launch the device in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. The device will be quite similar to the other two Reno5 series smartphones in terms of design. It will have a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display for the front camera. Like its siblings, the Reno5 Pro+ is also expected to get an FHD+ 90Hz OLED panel.

The device has a quad-camera setup at the back. It will feature a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. We can also expect to see a 16 MP ultrawide camera, 13 MP telephoto shooter, and 2 MP depth sensor along with that main Sony IMX766 sensor. Apart from the camera sensor, Oppo has also confirmed that the upcoming Reno5 Pro+ will feature a Snapdragon 865 SoC, making it the only flagship in the Reno5 lineup. 

Oppo also teased 65W fast-charging support on the Reno5 Pro+, while the battery is rated at 4,500 mAh. On the software side, the Oppo Reno5 Pro+ will run on Android 11 with the ColorOS 11 skin on top.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno5 Pro is expected to launch soon in India.
