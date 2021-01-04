Oppo Reno5 Pro Launch in India officially teased

File image: Oppo Reno5 Pro+

Last month, Oppo released four phones in the Reno5 series in China, including the Oppo Reno5, Reno5 Pro, Reno5 Pro+, and a 4G Reno5 variant. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has teased the Reno5 Pro for India.



The big shot, the big highlight, the big 5! We have a surprise coming up for you. Can you guess what the secret of 5 is? Shoot your shot in the comment section. pic.twitter.com/ZAFQfJ6MYy

— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 4, 2021

The launch of the Oppo Reno5 Pro has been officially teased on the company’s Twitter handle.

The tweet suggests that the Reno5 Pro will be launching in India soon. To recall, Oppo also launched the Reno3 Pro and Reno4 Pro in India. However, the company hasn’t revealed the standard variant of the Reno3 and Reno4 and is expected to follow the same pattern with its upcoming Reno5 Pro.

Since the Reno5 Pro has already been unveiled in China, we already know the details of the phone.

Oppo Reno5 Pro Specificatons

The Reno 5 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The device arrives with up to 256GB of storage, which is not expandable. It also packs a 4,350 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Oppo Reno 5 Pro boots on Android 11-based Color OS 11 out of the box.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

On the back, the Reno 5 Pro opts for a quad-camera setup, which comprises of a 64 MP f/1.7 primary shooter with EIS. The main camera is accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

While there is no official launch date, the Oppo Reno5 Pro is tipped to arrive in India between January 15 to January 20.