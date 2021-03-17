Oppo Reno5 F launched with MediaTek P95 SoC, 48 MP Quad Cameras, Android 11

Oppo just dropped the Reno5 F in Kenya. The company has been teasing the Reno5 F in the country for a while now and is expected to hit global markets soon. The Oppo Reno5 F features an AMOLED panel, a quad-camera setup, a MediaTek chipset, and fast-charging support.

Oppo Reno5 F Price

The Oppo Reno5 F is priced at KES 31,499 (Roughly Rs 20,800) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The device is available in Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple colour options.

Oppo Reno5 F Specs

The Oppo Reno5 F is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The 128GB of expandable storage. The phone packs a 4,310 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Charge support. The Oppo Reno5 F runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top.

The Oppo Reno5 F sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 135Hz touch sampling rate, going up to 180Hz in gaming mode. The display also features 800 nits of peak brightness and boasts an under-display fingerprint reader.

The Reno5 F has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP, f/1.7 primary sensor, an ultrawide lens with a 119-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture, a macro unit and a ‘mono’ camera. The hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses a 32 MP, f/2.4 selfie shooter.