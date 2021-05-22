MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo Reno5 A launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 90Hz Display, IP68 Rating: All you need to know

There is no word on the pricing of the device and when it will go on sale.

Moneycontrol News
May 22, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST

Oppo recently launched a new phone in its Reno series in Japan. The Oppo Reno5 A is the latest smartphone in the Reno series and debuts with 5G connectivity, a quad-camera setup, and a high-refresh-rate screen.

The Oppo Reno5 A is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The Reno5 A comes in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The Reno5 A runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top.

The Reno5 A sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch camera cutout on the top left corner. The cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. On the back, the handset opts for a 64 MP quad-camera setup. The other three sensors in this setup include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

You also get a fingerprint reader on the back of the device. The Reno 5A also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the Reno5 A include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a microSD card slot, a USB Type-C port, and more.

The Reno5 A is around 8.2 mm thick and weighs 182 grams. Additionally, the device also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Reno5 A is available in Silver Black | and Ice Blue colour options. However, there is no word on its pricing and when it will go on sale.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: May 22, 2021 03:12 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.