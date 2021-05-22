Oppo Reno5 A launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 90Hz Display, IP68 Rating: All you need to know

Oppo recently launched a new phone in its Reno series in Japan. The Oppo Reno5 A is the latest smartphone in the Reno series and debuts with 5G connectivity, a quad-camera setup, and a high-refresh-rate screen.

The Oppo Reno5 A is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The Reno5 A comes in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The Reno5 A runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top.

The Reno5 A sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch camera cutout on the top left corner. The cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. On the back, the handset opts for a 64 MP quad-camera setup. The other three sensors in this setup include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

You also get a fingerprint reader on the back of the device. The Reno 5A also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the Reno5 A include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a microSD card slot, a USB Type-C port, and more.

The Reno5 A is around 8.2 mm thick and weighs 182 grams. Additionally, the device also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Reno5 A is available in Silver Black | and Ice Blue colour options. However, there is no word on its pricing and when it will go on sale.