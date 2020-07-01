Oppo Reno3 Pro gets Rs 2,000 price cut in India, new 256GB storage variant may arrive soon

Oppo recently slashed the price of the Reno3 Pro in India by Rs 2,000. The Oppo Reno3 Pro’s price in India has now fallen from Rs 31,990 to Rs 29,990. Oppo has also introduced a new Reno3 Pro model in India with 256GB of storage.

The Oppo Reno3 Pro launched in India in March. The base Reno3 Pro model with 128GB of storage was priced at Rs 29,990 at the time of launch. However, the phone’s price went up by Rs 2,000 during the GST revision, taking the price of the phone up to Rs 31,990.



#OPPOReno3Pro 8+128GB

New MOP - Rs. 29990#Price Drop effective 1July 2020

New addition 8+256GB Rs. 32,990/- pic.twitter.com/29d7q991D9

— Manish Khatri (@iManishKhatri) June 30, 2020

However, the recent price cut brings the price of the Reno3 Pro back down to Rs 29,990. Moreover, the company has also introduced a 256GB Reno3 Pro model for Rs 32,990. To recall, the Oppo Reno3 Pro launched in March in a 128GB and 256GB storage configuration, but pricing and availability of the latter were not revealed; until now.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications

The Reno3 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone features up to 256GB of onboard storage, but no microSD card slot of expansion. The device runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7. The Reno3 Pro sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Also Read: Oppo Reno4 and Reno4 Pro with 5G and triple-camera setup to launch on June 5

The Oppo Reno3 Pro has six cameras in total, four on the back and two on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 64 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, a 13 MP, f/2.4 telephoto shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2 MP mono sensor. On the front, you get a 44 MP, f/2.4 primary shooter and 2 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor.

The Reno3 Pro packs a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. The phone gets an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is available in three colours – Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White.