you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno3 and Reno3 Pro 5G arriving on December 26

The standard Reno3 will feature a waterdrop notch, while the 5G Pro counterpart will opt for a punch-hole camera.

Carlsen Martin

It hasn’t been a year since Oppo first launched the Reno series, but the company is already set to launch the third edition to its Reno smartphone lineup. Oppo recently confirmed that the Reno3 series would arrive on December 26 at an event in Hangzhou, China.

The device will arrive in two variants, including a vanilla Reno3 and the Reno3 Pro 5G. The standard Reno3 will feature a waterdrop notch, while the 5G Pro counterpart will opt for a punch-hole camera on the top left corner of the screen. Both the devices will sport a quad-camera setup on the back.

According to an earlier teaser, the Reno3 Pro 5G will feature four cameras in a vertical alignment. The back of the device will feature a gradient finish. Additionally, there’s slight curvature on the display of the Reno3 Pro 5G. The standard Reno3 will likely pack the Snapdragon 730G SoC, while the Pro 5G variant is expected to run on the Snapdragon 765G platform.

Close

While there are little to no details about the two devices, specifications of both handsets were spotted on TENAA.

related news

The Reno3 will sport an FHD+ AMOLED display with a possible 16-megapixel front camera. On the back, the quad-camera setup could include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone will also pack a 3,935 mAh battery.

The Reno3 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will likely get a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The punch-hole notch on the top will house a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Battery and screen size may also be slightly higher on the 5G model.

The Reno3 series will likely run on Android 10 out of the box. You can expect more details about the Reno3 lineup in the days building up to the launch.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 11:10 am

tags #5G #Oppo #smartphones

