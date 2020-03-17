App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno3 4G with 48MP quad-camera setup, MediaTek Helio P90 SoC launched

Like the India variant, Reno3 4G in China has a 44MP f/2.4 front camera but misses out on the secondary 2MP depth sensor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo has launched the Reno3 4G in China. The new variant comes with some demoted specifications compared to the Reno3 5G model launched late last year in China. 

Reno3 4G specifications

Oppo Reno3 4G features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a water-drop notch on top of the display, which has resulted in a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent.

Close

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P90 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The 5G variant features a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L SoC, whereas the Reno3 Pro (Review) India variant with 4G support features MediaTek P95 SoC.

related news

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 13MP telephoto lens with 20x zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome lens.

Like the India variant, Reno3 4G in China has a 44MP f/2.4 front camera but misses out on the secondary 2MP depth sensor.

The smartphone packs a 4,025 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Reno3 4G has been launched in China for CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 35,500) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 03:53 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.