Oppo Reno3 4G with 48MP quad-camera setup, MediaTek Helio P90 SoC launched

Oppo has launched the Reno3 4G in China. The new variant comes with some demoted specifications compared to the Reno3 5G model launched late last year in China.

Reno3 4G specifications

Oppo Reno3 4G features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a water-drop notch on top of the display, which has resulted in a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P90 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The 5G variant features a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L SoC, whereas the Reno3 Pro (Review) India variant with 4G support features MediaTek P95 SoC.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 13MP telephoto lens with 20x zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome lens.

Like the India variant, Reno3 4G in China has a 44MP f/2.4 front camera but misses out on the secondary 2MP depth sensor.

The smartphone packs a 4,025 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

Reno3 4G has been launched in China for CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 35,500) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant.