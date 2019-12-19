Oppo Reno S gets certified in Indonesia after India and Russia, launch imminent

Oppo is gearing up for the Reno 3 launch in China on December 26. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer might also launch another smartphone under the Reno series called the Reno S.

Reno S with the model number CPH2015 has been certified in Indonesia. The Indonesian certification authority listing only confirms the name and the model number without revealing the hardware or design details, reported Nashville Chatter.

Notably, Reno S has already received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India and EEC certification in Russia. The smartphone was previously reported to launch in India during the first week of December, which looks very unlikely at the moment.

Reno S is said to feature a 64MP primary shooter with a quad-camera setup on the back. The handset would be a premium offering and is expected to feature Oppo’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash charge. There are also rumours that suggest Reno S getting powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

Meanwhile, Oppo is confirmed to launch the Reno 3 5G and Reno 3 Pro 5G in China. The Reno 3 Pro 5G is officially confirmed to feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor. Reno 3 Pro 5G will have a metal frame with a glass body. The smartphone is also confirmed to get powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The company’s official page also confirms that Reno 3 Pro 5G sports a Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen will feature curved edges and a punch-hole notch for the selfie camera. Reno3 Pro 5G also opts for a 4,025 mAh battery. The device is expected to arrive in two variants – 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

According to the Reno3 5G page, the Reno3 5G will get a similar quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The major difference between the two phones appears to be design and display. The Reno3 5G doesn’t get the curvature on the edges of the screen and a waterdrop notch, and the refresh rate may also be limited to 60Hz. The Reno3 5G will be available in two variants – 12GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.