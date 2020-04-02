Oppo Reno Ace 2 launching on April 13: Here's what you can expect

Chinese device-maker Oppo is gearing up to launch Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G on April 13. The smartphone succeeds Oppo Reno Ace launched late last which brought top-of-the-line features to the Reno series including a high refresh rate display and super-fast charging.

Brian Shen, VP at Oppo, confirmed that the Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G would be arriving on April 13 through his Weibo profile. While Oppo hasn’t provided any details about the Reno Ace, the phone has been leaked several times and has also shown up on TENNA.

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 will trade the waterdrop notch for a punch-hole camera cutout. The phone will also get a circular camera module on the back. There are also rumours which suggest that the Reno Ace 2 will feature fast wireless charging (Possibly 40W).

The TENNA listing also confirms that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC with the X55 5G modem. The phone will run on Android 10 and could arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Reno Ace 2 will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint reader.

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G will likely get a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The other three cameras are expected to be an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors, presumably ultrawide, depth and macro shooters. The Reno Ace 2 is also expected to pack a 4,000 mAh battery capacity.