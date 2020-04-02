App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno Ace 2 launching on April 13: Here's what you can expect

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 is expected to get a big design change on the front and back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese device-maker Oppo is gearing up to launch Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G on April 13. The smartphone succeeds Oppo Reno Ace launched late last which  brought top-of-the-line features to the Reno series including a high refresh rate display and super-fast charging.

Brian Shen, VP at Oppo, confirmed that the Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G would be arriving on April 13 through his Weibo profile. While Oppo hasn’t provided any details about the Reno Ace, the phone has been leaked several times and has also shown up on TENNA.

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 will trade the waterdrop notch for a punch-hole camera cutout. The phone will also get a circular camera module on the back. There are also rumours which suggest that the Reno Ace 2 will feature fast wireless charging (Possibly 40W).

Close

The TENNA listing also confirms that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC with the X55 5G modem. The phone will run on Android 10 and could arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Reno Ace 2 will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint reader.

related news

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 5G will likely get a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the helm. The other three cameras are expected to be an 8-megapixel and two 2-megapixel sensors, presumably ultrawide, depth and macro shooters. The Reno Ace 2 is also expected to pack a 4,000 mAh battery capacity.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 05:23 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #smartphones

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.