Oppo Reno 9 series launch date confirmed for November 24: Here's what we know so far

The Oppo Reno 9 series has got an official launch date in China. Oppo is expected to bring three new smartphones to the fray with the Reno 9 series, including the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+.

The Oppo Reno 9 series launch in China will take place on November 24 at 14:30 local time. While most details of the Oppo Reno 9 series are still under wraps, the design of one phone, which appears to be the Reno 9 Pro+, has been revealed through an official teaser.

The teaser reveals that the Oppo Reno 9 series will feature a curved AMOLED display with presumably a 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ will also feature a shimmering gold colour scheme, which Oppo is calling “Tomorrow Gold”. The teaser also reveals the MariSilicon X branding near the camera housing.

This confirms that the Oppo Reno 9 series will use the MariSilicon X NPU that will accompany the phone’s chip. However, Oppo’s custom NPU maybe limited to the Reno 9 Pro and Reno 9 Pro+, similar to what we have seen on the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro+.

The teaser video also reveals a dual-camera setup on the back, although this may be limited to the vanilla Reno 9 model. We also believe that the Reno 9 Pro and Pro+ could feature a triple-camera setup on the back.

The Oppo Reno 9 series will use flagship-grade MediaTek and Qualcomm chipsets. However, the recently released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset won’t debut on the Reno 9 series. We will update you with more information about the Oppo Reno 9 series in the coming days.