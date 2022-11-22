Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ launching in China on November 24: Here's what to expect

The Oppo Reno 9 series is set to debut in China in a couple of days. The line-up will bring three smartphones to the fold including the Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+. Oppo has been recently teasing the Reno 9 series in the build-up to the launch.

The Oppo Reno 9 series is launching in China on November 24 at 02:30 pm local time. All three phones, the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 Pro+, have been listed on the company’s official Chinese website. The listings of the three devices also confirm their memory configurations, although information on pricing is still unavailable.

First off, the Oppo Reno 9 5G will come in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB memory configurations. The handset will also come in Tomorrow Friday, Haoyuehei, and Slighly Drunk (Machine Translated) colour options. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 9 Pro 5G will arrive in 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB memory versions.

The Oppo Reno 9 Pro 5G is listed in Tomorrow Gold, Haoyuehei, and Slighly Drunk (Machine Translated) colours. Lastly, the Reno 9 Pro+ comes in 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB memory variants. Additionally, Oppo also offers the Reno 9 Pro+ 5G in Tomorrow Gold, Haoyuehei, and Bi Haiqing (Machine Translated) colours.

All three smartphones in the Oppo Reno 9 series appear to have curved AMOLED displays. We believe the AMOLED screens on both the Reno 9 Pro and Reno 9 Pro+ will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the Oppo Reno 9 Pro and Reno 9 Pro+ will also feature Oppo’s custom MariSilicon X NPU, although the vanilla Reno 9 will lose out on it.