English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Oppo Reno 8Z design revealed in official-looking leaked images

    The Oppo Reno 8Z launch might be limited to select European and other markets.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

    Oppo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its Reno 8 series. After the arrival of the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro, Oppo is planning on unveiling the Reno 8Z in select markets soon.

    The Oppo Reno 8Z launch might be limited to select European and other markets. However, it may not make its way to India and will likely be rebranded as an F series phone in the country. While Oppo is yet to confirm the launch of the Reno 8Z, known tipster EveLeaks recently posted an official-looking image of the phone’s design.

    The leak reveals the design of the upcoming Oppo Reno 8Z. According to the leak, the Oppo Reno 8Z will feature a triple-camera setup on the back with presumably a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The poster also reveals that the volume buttons and SIM tray will sit on the left of the device and a microphone on the top.

    The Oppo Reno 8Z is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone could pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Reno 8Z will likely feature a 60Hz AMOLED display. It will run Android 12 out of the box with ColorOS 12.1. Oppo is yet to provide an official launch date for the Reno 8Z but we should get more information soon.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Oppo #smartphones
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 05:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.