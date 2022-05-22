Oppo Reno 8 series key specifications confirmed ahead of May 23 launch

The Oppo Reno 8 series is arriving in China on May 23. The company has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+ are all set to join the line-up. The Oppo Pad Air will also be debuting alongside the Reno 8 series.

Oppo has set up multiple product listings for the Reno 8 smartphones, confirming the key specifications of the device.

Oppo Reno 8 Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will feature 80W fast-charging support. It will run on Android 12 with the ColorOS 12.1 skin on top.

The vanilla version of the Reno 8 will opt for a 50 MP triple-camera setup on the back. It will also get a 32 MP selfie camera. The Reno 8 will come in three colours including blue, gold, and black.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be the first smartphone to use the newly launched Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The chip will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone also comes with the custom MariSilicon X chip that was found on the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Oppo has also confirmed that the Reno 8 Pro will use a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP sensor at the helm. The phone will also get a 32 MP selfie camera. The handset will feature 80W fast-charging support. It will run on Android 12 with the ColorOS 12.1 skin on top. The Reno 8 Pro also opts for a 120Hz OLED display.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus Specifications

Lastly, Oppo is also launching the Reno 8 Pro+, which will use a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with the custom MariSilicon X chip. The phone also comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset boasts a 120Hz OLED display and 80W fast charging support.

The phone will run on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1. The Reno 8 Pro Plus is set to feature a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor at the helm. You also get the same 32 MP selfie camera.