    Oppo Reno 8 series key specifications confirmed ahead of May 23 launch

    The Oppo Reno 8 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, while the Pro model uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. Lastly, the Reno 8 Pro+ opts for the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAx SoC.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 22, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST

    The Oppo Reno 8 series is arriving in China on May 23. The company has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+ are all set to join the line-up. The Oppo Pad Air will also be debuting alongside the Reno 8 series.

    Oppo has set up multiple product listings for the Reno 8 smartphones, confirming the key specifications of the device.

    Oppo Reno 8 Specifications 

    The Oppo Reno 8 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will feature 80W fast-charging support. It will run on Android 12 with the ColorOS 12.1 skin on top.

    The vanilla version of the Reno 8 will opt for a 50 MP triple-camera setup on the back. It will also get a 32 MP selfie camera. The Reno 8 will come in three colours including blue, gold, and black.

    Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications 

    The Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be the first smartphone to use the newly launched Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The chip will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone also comes with the custom MariSilicon X chip that was found on the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

    Oppo has also confirmed that the Reno 8 Pro will use a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP sensor at the helm. The phone will also get a 32 MP selfie camera. The handset will feature 80W fast-charging support. It will run on Android 12 with the ColorOS 12.1 skin on top. The Reno 8 Pro also opts for a 120Hz OLED display.

    Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus Specifications 

    Lastly, Oppo is also launching the Reno 8 Pro+, which will use a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with the custom MariSilicon X chip. The phone also comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset boasts a 120Hz OLED display and 80W fast charging support.

    The phone will run on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1. The Reno 8 Pro Plus is set to feature a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor at the helm. You also get the same 32 MP selfie camera.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #Oppo #Oppo Reno #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: May 22, 2022 05:16 pm
