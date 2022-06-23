Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro launch in India to take place in mid-July: Reports

The Oppo Reno 8 series was unveiled in China back in May, bringing three new smartphones to the fold, including the Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+. However, the global variant of the Reno 8 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench, hinting at an imminent launch.

Now, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is also making its way to India. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro will launch in India in mid-July 2022. Additionally, Brar also notes that the Reno 8 will also join its Pro counterpart.

Brar didn’t mention anything about the Reno 8 Pro+, which suggests that only the vanilla Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro will be arriving in India. The Oppo Reno 8 series was already unveiled in China last month, giving us all the details about the two devices.

Oppo Reno 8 Specs

The Oppo Reno 8 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Reno 8 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 8 runs Android 12-based on ColorOS. The Oppo Reno 8 price in China starts from CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 29,100).

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specs

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro runs Android 12-based on ColorOS.

For optics, the Reno 8 Pro gets a triple-camera setup powered by Oppo’s MariSilicon X NPU (neural processing unit) on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in China starts from CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 34,900).