Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition Indian availbility confirmed

Oppo has finally announced the availability of the Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition in India. Oppo first took the lid of the Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition in India back in October.

Now, nearly two months after the launch of the device, Oppo has confirmed that the Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Limited Edition will be available for pre-order starting December 8. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro House of the Dragon Edition price in India is set at Rs 45,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Reno 8 Pro HOTD Edition will be available for purchase in India from December 13.

The phone is available in Glazed Black colour option. While the specifications of the Reno 8 Pro House of the Dargon (HOTD) Edition are the same as the standard Oppo Reno 8 Pro, the phone has a few design tweaks and HOTD-themed accessories. In the box, you get several dragon-themed accessories, including a SIM ejector tool, a phone holder, and a key chain with the Targaryen Sigil. You also get a message and a Dragon Egg collectible.

The Glazed Black model also represents the Rhaenyra Targaryen faction, ‘The Blacks’, in House of the Dragon. The case is styled in the scaly dragon skin of Balerion the Black Dread.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED dispaly, and 80W fast charging support. The phone has Oppo's in-house Mari Silicon X NPU which is a dedicated camera chip to improve photography and videography results. The handset also has a 50 MP triple-camera setup with OIS on the main camera.