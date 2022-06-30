Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro India launch confirmed, tipped to arrive on July 21

The Oppo Reno 8 series is launching in India soon. Now, Oppo has officially confirmed that the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro will be launching in the country soon, although there is no word on the Reno 8 Pro+.

The company has set up an official event page for the Reno 8 series in India, while Oppo has also sent out media invites suggesting that the two phones would be arriving in India soon. Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a tweet that suggests that the Oppo Reno 8 series India launch would take place on July 21, 2022, at 12:00 pm (IST).

Oppo’s website also confirms that the Reno 8 Pro will come with the MariSilicon X NPU and support 4K Ultra Night Video. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset when it launched in China, although the Indian version of the device will likely use the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

Oppo will confirm more details about the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro ahead of the launch on July 5 and July 11.

